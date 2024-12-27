Early Look At California’s Snowpack

California Snowpack - Late December 2024 View Photo

Sonora, CA — Next week the California Department of Water Resources will conduct the first manual snowpack reading of the winter season.

It is one of four snow surveys that state officials conduct to gauge the winter snowpack. It is done to help assess the amount of water content and the potential runoff projected during the spring and summer seasons.

Manual sensors along the Sierra Nevada currently indicate that the northern part of the state is faring better than the southern portion.

The Northern Sierra snowpack is currently at 171% of average for the date, the Central Sierra (includes Tuolumne and Calaveras counties) is at 92% of normal, and the Southern Sierra is at 78% of average.

More wet weather is anticipated this weekend.

The statewide total is still only 29% of the April 1st average (which typically signifies the end of the rainy season). December through February are typically the wettest months of the year.