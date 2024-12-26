Fire Fear Lands Tuolumne Woman In Handcuffs

Chelsea Guinn -- TCSO booking photo View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – A Tuolumne woman was arrested after neighbors allegedly found her drunk with something burning on the stove and a small child wandering around her apartment.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to a Tuolumne apartment complex and carried out a welfare check after it was reported that 31-year-old Chelsea Guinn had passed out drunk while cooking, causing the pan to light on fire and fill her residence with smoke. The caller reported the door had to be kicked open for a small child to be assisted out of the property and Guinn had to be woken up.

When deputies arrived in the 18400 block of Tuolumne Road in Tuolumne to investigate, they saw an empty bottle of vodka in the apartment and Guinn appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Witnesses and family told deputies they were alerted to the possible fire by a smoke alarm going off and seeing smoke coming out of the unit. They added that once inside they helped the small child out, removed the pot from the stove, and woke Guinn while calling 911 for help.

Guinn was arrested and booked on felony child endangerment.