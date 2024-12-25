Partly Cloudy
Drunk Driving To Blame For HWY 108 ﻿Crash

By Tracey Petersen
Twain Harte, CA — A Sonora man was arrested for drunk driving after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County this past Thursday night.

The collision happened on Thursday around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 108, west of Confidence South Fork Road. The CHP reports that 28-year-old Kyle Gedrose was driving a Volkswagen sedan westbound, and coming in the opposite direction was 70-year-old Glenn Caldwell of Sonora driving a Ram pickup. They added that due to Gedrose’s alcohol impairment, he crossed over the painted solid yellow lines and crashed with the left side of the truck. It was determined that Gedrose had been driving while under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested for felony DUI and causing injury. The CHP reports just minor injuries in this crash.

