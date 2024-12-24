Two Sonora Men Arrested Following A Fight Outside Local Bar

Sonora, CA – After closing time at a downtown Sonora bar on Sunday night, a fight broke out, and two Sonora men were handcuffed.

Their arrest came shortly after 2 a.m. when Sonora Police Officers responded to the area of 64 N. Washington Street for a brawl outside of a bar involving several people. Upon their arrival, police say two men, 22-year-old Jared Peau and 40-year-old James Gimenez, both of Sonora, attempted to walk away but were quickly detained.

After questioning those involved and witnesses, officers determined that Peau and Gimenez were the primary aggressors. They told officers that while one victim was on the ground, Peau allegedly “stomped” and kicked a victim in the face and head. Two victims suffered injuries, with one sustaining serious injuries due to the assault.

Both suspects were arrested for public intoxication; Peau faces additional charges of felony battery and Gimenez for misdemeanor battery.