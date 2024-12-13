More Mountain Snow Forecast

Bear Valley Resort chair lift View Photo

A Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect for the northern slope of the western Sierra Nevada. Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for Yosemite National Park, above the valley floor, starting at 10 PM tonight. Both Warnings will expire at 10 PM Saturday.

Periods of moderate to heavy snow is forecast. The heaviest snow is expected during the day Saturday.

One to three feet of snow is likely above the 5,000 foot elevation.

Winds could gust as high as fifty mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Please continue to take caution while driving and follow all road closures and chain controls. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Persons should delay travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Advisory for the northern San Joaquin Valley, from 10 PM tonight until noon on Saturday.

Southeast winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are expected, with gusts up to forty mph.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Secure outdoor objects, as the gusty winds may blow them around.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.