Columbia Holds All Equestrian Christmas Parade

Columbia All Equestrian Christmas Parade View Photos

Columbia, CA — An annual tradition that has been going strong since the nineties took place in Columbia State Historic Park on Sunday.

The Equestrian Christmas Parade was started by the Shady Ladies of the Mother Lode, a Tuolumne County group, who were famous for wearing elaborate Gold Rush-era outfits they made themselves. They appeared regularly in parades all over the state, including the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade.

After retiring, the Shady Ladies started the Columbia event as an outlet for local equestrians to show off their beautiful and well-trained horses.

12 years ago, the Mid-Valley Unit of Backcountry Horsemen of California agreed to take over the event so that it can continue today. The Mid-Valley Parade Committee this year consisted of Barbara Savery, Steve and Brenda Bauhr, and Scott and Deb Lewis.

Nearly 20 entries were on hand. Clarke Broadcasting’s Tracey Petersen was the announcer. Click the pictures icon to view several photos from the event.