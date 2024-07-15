Nine Lightning Fires Detected In Yosemite National Park
Yosemite, CA– Recent thunderstorms over Yosemite National Park have sparked nine lightning-caused fires, primarily in high-elevation wilderness areas ranging from 4,700 to 9,800 feet. Fire managers are currently assessing conditions and formulating responses. Firefighters are on the scene providing updates on conditions for the Indian, Porcupine, Harden, and Cascade fires. Some areas of the park received precipitation from the recent storms; however, as fuels dry out, additional fires may occur. The full list of the fires is below.
- Aspen Fire
- Location: One mile west of Aspen Valley, 6,200′ elevation
- Discovery Date: July 13, 2024
- Size: 0.1 acre
- Containment: 0%
- Cause: Lightning
- Grove Fire
- Location: Northwest of Crane Flat near Tuolumne Grove Road, 4,700′ elevation
- Discovery Date: July 13, 2024
- Size: 0.1 acre
- Containment: 0%
- Cause: Lightning
- Dog Leg Fire
- Location: Northeast of Crane Flat, near Unicorn Creek, 5,200′ elevation
- Discovery Date: July 13, 2024
- Size: 0.1 acre
- Containment: 0%
- Cause: Lightning
- Smith Fire
- Location: Southeast of Smith Peak, south of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, 7,200′ elevation
- Discovery Date: July 13, 2024
- Size: 0.1 acre
- Containment: 0%
- Cause: Lightning
- Dewey Fire
- Location: Southwest of Dewey Point, 7,200′ elevation
- Discovery Date: July 13, 2024
- Size: 0.1 acre
- Containment: 0%
- Cause: Lightning
Fires Being Monitored:
- Indian Fire
- Location: South of Tioga Road, west of Lehamite Creek, 7,400′ elevation
- Discovery Date: July 13, 2024
- Size: 0.1 acre
- Containment: 0%
- Cause: Lightning
- Porcupine Fire
- Location: North of Tioga Road, southwest of Wegner Lake, 9,800′ elevation
- Discovery Date: July 13, 2024
- Size: 0.1 acre
- Containment: 0%
- Cause: Lightning
- Harden Fire
- Location: Northwest of White Wolf, west of Harden Lake, 7,200′ elevation
- Discovery Date: July 13, 2024
- Size: 0.1 acre
- Containment: 0%
- Cause: Lightning
- Cascade Fire
- Location: South of Tioga Road, west of Yosemite Creek, 7,600′ elevation
- Discovery Date: July 13, 2024
- Size: 0.1 acre
- Containment: 0%
- Cause: Lightning