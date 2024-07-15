Nine Lightning Fires Detected In Yosemite National Park

Yosemite, CA– Recent thunderstorms over Yosemite National Park have sparked nine lightning-caused fires, primarily in high-elevation wilderness areas ranging from 4,700 to 9,800 feet. Fire managers are currently assessing conditions and formulating responses. Firefighters are on the scene providing updates on conditions for the Indian, Porcupine, Harden, and Cascade fires. Some areas of the park received precipitation from the recent storms; however, as fuels dry out, additional fires may occur. The full list of the fires is below.

Aspen Fire Location: One mile west of Aspen Valley, 6,200′ elevation Discovery Date: July 13, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Grove Fire Location: Northwest of Crane Flat near Tuolumne Grove Road, 4,700′ elevation Discovery Date: July 13, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Dog Leg Fire Location: Northeast of Crane Flat, near Unicorn Creek, 5,200′ elevation Discovery Date: July 13, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Smith Fire Location: Southeast of Smith Peak, south of Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, 7,200′ elevation Discovery Date: July 13, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Dewey Fire Location: Southwest of Dewey Point, 7,200′ elevation Discovery Date: July 13, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning



Fires Being Monitored:

Indian Fire Location: South of Tioga Road, west of Lehamite Creek, 7,400′ elevation Discovery Date: July 13, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Porcupine Fire Location: North of Tioga Road, southwest of Wegner Lake, 9,800′ elevation Discovery Date: July 13, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Harden Fire Location: Northwest of White Wolf, west of Harden Lake, 7,200′ elevation Discovery Date: July 13, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

Cascade Fire Location: South of Tioga Road, west of Yosemite Creek, 7,600′ elevation Discovery Date: July 13, 2024 Size: 0.1 acre Containment: 0% Cause: Lightning

