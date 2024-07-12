Security System Leads To Arrest In West Point Burglary

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– A home security system played a crucial role in the arrest of a suspect in a residential burglary in West Point, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Recently at approximately 7:20 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a homeowner who reported a burglary in progress at their residence on the 1000 block of Skoal Flat Rd. The homeowner, who was away from the residence, received a notification from their self-installed home security system. Upon logging into the system, the victim observed two suspects burglarizing the home.

Deputies responded to the scene but found the suspects had fled prior to their arrival. An investigation was initiated, and evidence was collected. In an effort to alert the community and aid the investigation, the victim posted a segment of the security footage on a popular social media platform. This post led to an anonymous tip, which provided the identity of the suspect seen in the video. The suspect was identified as Kevin McFarland, 44, of West Point, using official government photos.

Deputies attempted to contact McFarland at his residence. However, McFarland fled into a wooded area upon their arrival. Deputies located McFarland sitting in his vehicle on Main Street in West Point. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Calaveras County Jail. McFarland was booked on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor vandalism.