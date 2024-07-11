Mariposa County Sheriff Addresses Missing Person Cases And Social Media Rumors

Mariposa, CA– The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating two separate missing person cases and urges the public to assist in locating Barbara Barnett and Crystal Blackburn. The office also addressed recent social media posts and rumors causing community panic.

Barbara Barnett, 60, was last seen on March 22, 2024, at Smoke Shop 2 in Mariposa County. Barnett, known to travel by foot or hitchhike along Highway 49, is described as a white female with shoulder-length brown wavy hair, hazel eyes, and glasses. She is 5’5″ and weighs approximately 200 lbs. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to her location.

Crystal Blackburn, last seen on December 29, 2023, in Mt. Bullion, is described as a white female with red hair, blue eyes, and a height of 5’3″, weighing approximately 160 lbs. Blackburn was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black boots. A $1,000 reward is also offered for information on her whereabouts.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasized that these cases are unrelated and being investigated independently. Authorities are in contact with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office regarding a recent missing person report, ensuring full cooperation. Officials highlighted that some social media posts have spread disturbing and unfounded rumors, causing unnecessary panic. They reassured residents that their safety remains a top priority and promised timely updates if any threats arise.

For information or tips regarding these cases, contact the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office at 209-966-3615