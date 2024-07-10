Culvert Project To Slow Traffic On Busy Mother Lode Highway

Caltrans culvert project in Tuolumne Count View Photo

Tuttletown, CA – A culvert project will cause motorist delays in the Jamestown and Tuttletown areas of Tuolumne County.

Caltrans has hired Quimu Contracting Inc. of Dixon to complete the estimated $254,290 project. Crews will replace culverts along Highway 49 south of the Highway 108 junction west of Jamestown and at Tuttletown Road in Tuttletown. Caltrans explains that culverts are the drainage systems underneath California’s highway system that safely channel stormwater to prevent roadbed erosion and limit the risk of flooding.

Work got underway this week and is expected to conclude sometime in September. There will be flaggers with one-way traffic control Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Drivers can expect 10-minute delays. Caltrans reminds that schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment and material availability, and other construction-related issues.