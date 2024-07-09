Woman Arrested For Theft, Identity Fraud In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA– Recently authorities received a report of a stolen wallet. The victim reported that the suspect had attempted to use a card from the wallet at the Dollar General in Jamestown.

Deputies began investigating by interviewing the victim and reviewing video surveillance of the theft. They identified the suspect as 60-year-old Debra Herrero. Surveillance footage from Dollar General showed Herrero attempting to use multiple cards belonging to the victim to make purchases. Despite efforts to locate her, deputies were initially unsuccessful. A probable cause declaration for Herrero’s arrest was subsequently issued.

The following day, at approximately 11:30 a.m., deputies located Herrero in a vehicle parked at the Dollar General in Jamestown. Herrero admitted to taking the wallet the previous day. A search of her vehicle revealed two cards belonging to the victim, a stun gun, and pepper spray. A record check showed Herrero was prohibited from possessing both items.

Herrero was arrested and transported to the Dambacher Detention Center, where she was booked on charges of burglary, identity theft, unlawful possession of tear gas, and being a felon in possession of a stun gun.