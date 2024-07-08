Sign Installation To Impact Travel In Several Calaveras County Communities

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — Motorists in several communities in Calaveras County will face delays the rest of this month due to sign installations.

The Calaveras County Department of Public Works has contracted with Highway Specialties, Inc. out of Redding to complete the Road Safety Sign Audit Project (RSSA) that is underway today, Monday, July 8th, 2024, and continuing through July. Crews will be active during the daylight hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The work involves road improvements and minimal traffic delays throughout the communities of Valley Springs, Campo Seco and Burson on these roadways: Camanche Parkway South, Paloma Road, Pattison Road, Watertown Road, Campo Seco Road, and Chili Camp Road.

Motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays as there will be flaggers and warning devices in place. County road officials ask travelers and pedestrians to use caution in the area. Any questions or a need to report urgent road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).