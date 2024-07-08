French Fire Containment Continues To Climb

French Fire in Mariposa County -- CAL Fire MMU photo View Photo

Midpines, CA — Fire crews continue to get a better handle on the French Fire, burning in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Grosjean and Alta Vista roads. The acreage is still 908 and the containment has climbed to 60 percent this morning.

There are still 830 structures threatened, 11 have been destroyed and 7 damaged. CAL Fire notes that overnight, minimal fire activity was observed. Firefighters continue to mop up, patrol, and reinforce the fireline to prevent hot embers or smoldering vegetation from extending past the established control line. They added, “The weather is hot and very dry, with little to no relative humidity recovery. Suppression repair efforts have begun and the damage assessment is 75% complete. Fire equipment remains in the area. Please use caution when driving.”

All evacuations have been lifted. The resources on scene included a total of 981 personnel, 77 engines, 17 water tenders, 28 hand crews, 15 dozers, and 91 others. Four firefighters have suffered injuries working this blaze and what sparked it is under investigation.