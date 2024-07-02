Clear
Update: Fire Ignites Near Fitch Ranch Road

By B.J. Hansen
Fire near Fitch Ranch Road - Photo by: Shelly Davis-King

Fire near Fitch Ranch Road - Photo by: Shelly Davis-King

Update at 8:37 pm: CAL Fire reports that the forward progress of the Fitch Fire near Fitch Ranch Road and Yosemite Road has been stopped at six acres. No structures were damaged. Mop-up will continue this evening.

Update at 8:27 pm: The Fitch Fire has been holding at five acres, according to CAL Fire. Air and ground resources remain on scene near Fitch Ranch Road and Yosemite Road.

Original story posted at 8:18 pm: Standard, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire near Fitch Ranch Road and Yosemite Road outside of Standard.

CAL Fire reports that it is five acres in size. It has been moving at a moderate rate of spread, and there are currently no structures threatened. We will pass along more information when it becomes available.

  • Fire on Fitch Ranch Road - Photo by Shelly Davis-King
  • Fitch Fire in Standard Area - CAL Fire Image
  • Fire near Fitch Ranch Road - Photo by: Shelly Davis-King
  • Fire near Fitch Ranch Road - Photo by: Shelly Davis-King
  • Fire near Fitch Ranch Road - Photo by: Shelly Davis-King

