A Picture, Gun And Threats Land Sonora Woman In Jail

Samantha Dernbach -- SPD booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman was arrested after emailing pictures of the victim’s mother’s house while allegedly stating she had a gun.

A caller recently reported to Sonora Police dispatch, alleging that 32-year-old Samantha Dernbach had made criminal threats. The victim told officers that Dernbach took a picture of their mother’s residence, then drove to where the victim was and sent the photo. SPD added, “Dernbach claimed to have a gun and threatened to shoot up the residence.”

With help from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies, Dernbach was arrested a short time later at 15 Pesce Way. She faces charges of felony threatening a crime to intentionally terrorize.