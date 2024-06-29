Clear
95.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

A Picture, Gun And Threats Land Sonora Woman In Jail

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Samantha Dernbach -- SPD booking photo

Samantha Dernbach -- SPD booking photo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman was arrested after emailing pictures of the victim’s mother’s house while allegedly stating she had a gun.

A caller recently reported to Sonora Police dispatch, alleging that 32-year-old Samantha Dernbach had made criminal threats. The victim told officers that Dernbach took a picture of their mother’s residence, then drove to where the victim was and sent the photo. SPD added, “Dernbach claimed to have a gun and threatened to shoot up the residence.”

With help from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies, Dernbach was arrested a short time later at 15 Pesce Way. She faces charges of felony threatening a crime to intentionally terrorize.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert