Golden Years Transit To Provide Free Service To Medical Appointments

Golden Years Transit View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Transit Agency and the Area 12 Agency on Aging are teaming up to provide free transportation service to those over the age of 60 who need to attend medical appointments.

It is for non-emergency health and wellness appointments.

Marissa Christianson, an Administrative Analyst with the Tuolumne County Transit Agency, says, “Our goal is to ensure that all seniors in our community have reliable access to the medical care they need, without the added stress of transportation challenges. Providing health and independence, one ride at a time.”

The service will begin on July 1st and seniors can schedule rides by calling the main transit office at 209-532-0404. A minimum of two days advanced notice is required, and rides can be scheduled up to two months in advance.

Golden Years Transit will serve the greater Sonora area, including Columbia, Jamestown, East Sonora, Phoenix Lake, Standard, Tuolumne, and Crystal Falls.

Service hours are Monday – Friday, 7 am – 6 pm, and Saturday, 8 am – noon.

The agency adds that the service is available at no cost. However, voluntary contributions will be accepted, but no one will be denied service due to the inability to contribute.