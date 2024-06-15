Mi-Wuk Village Man Arrested For A Weapon Found In His Pocket

Ian Cameron Duncan Jones --TCSO booking photo View Photo

Long Barn, CA – Hearing loud shouting at night resulted in a Mi-Wuk Village man being arrested for what deputies found inside his pocket.

A recent report of a man causing a disturbance by yelling after 9 p.m. and refusing to leave the area brought Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies to the 24000 block of Quartz Avenue near Clementine Avenue in Long Barn. Once on scene, deputies discovered 44-year-old Ian Jones was intoxicated and lying on the side of the road, partially in the roadway. Deputies helped Jones to his feet. According to sheriff’s officials, he was unstable on his feet, was slurring his speech, and smelled of alcohol.

Jones was handcuffed and patted down. A pocketknife locked into the open position was discovered in his pants. Deputies arrested Jones for felony carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and public intoxication with the result that a person cannot care for their safety or others.