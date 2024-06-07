Illegal Marijuana Operation Busted In Railroad Flat

Marijuana Bust In Calaveras County View Photo

Railroad Flat, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office confiscated over 2,500 actively growing marijuana plants at a property in the 400 block of Blossom Lane in Railroad Flat.

In addition, 213 pounds of processed marijuana was located. Three outdoor growing structures were on the property and there were also environmental hazards related to fertilizer and chemical runoff. Whoever operated the site also illegally harvested a deer outside of hunting season.

The sheriff’s office reports that no suspects were located at the time of the warrant. The growing marijuana has a street value of $379,000 and the processed pot is valued at $42,700.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife also sent a biologist to investigate environmental damage to the land.

An investigation is ongoing. The warrant was carried out on May 28.

Anyone with information on illegal marijuana operations in Calaveras County can call the anonymous tip line at 209-754-6870.