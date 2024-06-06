Clear
70.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Power Outage Lingers In Vallecito

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Vallecito Power Outage

Vallecito Power Outage

Photo Icon View Photo

Vallecito, CA — 332 PG&E customers in Calaveras County are without electricity in the Vallecito area.

The outage started at 6:22 pm on Wednesday and the company had initially hoped that it would be restored sometime overnight. The latest restoration estimate from PG&E is 8 am. The cause of the outage has not been released.

It is impacting areas around Parrotts Ferry Road, Moaning Cave Road, Nelson Ranch Road, Red Hill Road, Carson Street, Coyote Creek Road, Canepa Lane, Rufe Lane, Church Street, Cemetery Lane, Isbel Road, Main Street, Angels Road, Poag Road, Vallecito Bypass Road, Batten Road, and Vallecito Bluffs Road.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 