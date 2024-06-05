Fire In Copperopolis

Yuma Fire burning in Copperopolis by Lake Tulloch in Calaveras County View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, near Lake Tulloch.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the blaze has been named the “Yuma Fire.” It broke out in some grass near the 4700 block of Bayview Drive, near Little John Road. There is no information yet on the fire’s size, the flames’ rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.