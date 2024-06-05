Power Outage Impacts Phoenix Lake Area

Sonora, CA — Pacific Gas & Electric reports that 582 customers lost electricity in Tuolumne County shortly before 8 am.

It is impacting many customers around the Phoenix Lake Estates, including parts of Paseo De Los Portales Road, Paseo De Los Robles Road, El Oso Way, Montgomery Road, Yerba Santa Road, and Camino Del Parque Road. Further up Phoenix Lake Road, it is impacting Old Oak Ranch Road, Redwood Way, and Five Mile Creek Road.

PG&E reports that the cause is under investigation, and the company hopes to have everyone restored by 12:15 pm.