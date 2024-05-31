Suspect Handcuffed After Breaking Into Former Friend’s Home

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol View Photo

Arnold, CA – A man was arrested in Arnold after kicking in a former friend’s front door while brandishing a rifle.

The suspect recently attacked the man at his home in the 3000 block of Ponderosa Road. Deputies were called to investigate and questioned Michael Kenneth Saunders, 47, who was found to be on active probation. The incident began with Saunders entering his friend’s residence through an unlocked front door, causing the victim to object and Saunders to punch him and then take off.

A little later, Saunders returned to the residence, armed with a rifle. This time, the front door was locked. Detectives say that is when he kicked it eight times and broke the door off the hinges to get into the house. He then confronted a second victim in the living room, demanding to know where the initial victim was located. Saunders then exited the residence after making threats to cause great bodily harm to the second victim if they notified law enforcement.

An additional witness corroborated the suspect’s forcibly entering the residence while carrying the gun. The Calaveras County Probation Office was contacted, and the suspect’s probation was revoked. Saunders was arrested for felony vandalism, criminal threats, dissuading a witness, and burglary.