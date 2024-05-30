Hog Heaven At Calaveras County Animal Shelter

CCAC more than 20 pigs need to be adopted View Photos

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Animal Control is in hog heaven, as 20 pigs are looking for forever homes.

This one, pictured in the image box, decided to hog the water while trying to cool off as the temperatures heated up. There are 10 males and 10 females, and they are “quite the characters,” according to shelter officials.

There is a limit of two piggies per household, and each one will cost an adoption fee of $60. Additionally, those wanting a pig must provide their own safe transportation.

Those interested can check out the hogs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the 901 Jeff Tuttle Drive shelter, off Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.