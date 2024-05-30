Having A Say In The Mokelumne Coast to Crest Trail

Mokelumne Coast to Crest Trail copy View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Stanislaus National Forest wants the public’s feedback on the Mokelumne Coast to Crest Trail, a six-county cross-section of California between San Francisco and the Sierra Nevada, including Calaveras County.

The Mokelumne Coast to Crest Trail (MCCT) (also known as the MCCT or Coast to Crest Trail) is a non-motorized and multi-use trail bisecting California and is just under 50% complete. When finished, the trail will roughly follow the Mokelumne River from the river’s headwaters at the Sierra Crest to Martinez on the Carquinez Strait, where the river meets the Bay Area. The trail is split up into five segments spread over six state counties., starting in Calaveras County near the Camanche Reservoir. The Mokelumne Coast to Crest Trail is also one of twenty-seven official California State Parks trail corridors that form a statewide trail system linking mountain, valley, and coastal communities to recreational, cultural, and natural resources throughout the state.

A virtual meeting is being held this evening, Thursday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. to learn about the trail. A non-profit corporation called the Mokelumne Coast to Crest Trail Council stewards the public input process, design, and maintenance of the trail in partnership with public and private organizations. Click here to register for the meeting.