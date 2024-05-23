Free Memorial Day Military Admissions To California State Parks

Railtown 1897 State historic Park in Jamestown View Photo

Sonora, CA — To honor the service of veterans and active and reserve military members, California State Parks offers free admission on Memorial Day (5/27).

Participating parks in the Mother Lode include Calaveras Big Trees State Park and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown in Tuolumne County.

“State Parks would like to thank these brave people and their families for sacrificing so much for your nation and for our freedom,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “I’d like to invite those who have served and those who continue to serve to enjoy the beauty, peace, and rich history of your public lands.”

In total, 143 state parks are participating in this free offer. State Park officials say there are some rules and restrictions, adding, “Veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel must show a valid military ID, or proof of discharge other than dishonorable or bad conduct, to receive free admission.”

In 2013, Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr., signed AB 150, allowing California State Parks to provide reduced or free day use to veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel from the US Armed Forces and the National Guard. Click here for a list of participating parks across the state.