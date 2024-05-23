No Memorial Day Holiday For CAL Fire

Prescribed burning with torch View Photo

Arnold, CA – Some local CAL Fire crews will not get a break on the Memorial Day holiday, as they will be igniting a prescribed burn in the Arnold area of Calaveras County.

The one-day burn is set for Monday (Memorial Day), May 27, and will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., contingent on favorable conditions. The impacted area is on the Ellis Vegetation Treatment Plan (VTP) site in the county’s eastern section, near Highway 4 and Red Tail Hawk Road. The goal is to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations within the project area.

“Additional prescribed burns within the project area are anticipated throughout the spring, depending upon fuel and weather conditions,” relayed CAL Fire.

Smoke may be visible during the burning in the area and along Highway 4. Three engines and one fire crew are the resources assigned to the burn.