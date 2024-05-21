Prescribed Burn To Ignite On Thursday In Sierra Village Area

Tuolumne County, CA – Smoke may be seen along Highway 108 and neighboring communities in the Sierra Village area of Tuolumne County starting Thursday.

CAL Fire will be setting ablaze a prescribed burning operation on the Shiloh Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site in Sierra Village along Prospector Drive and Placer Avenue. It will be an understory timber burn to remove forest ground fuels and create a fuel break for the communities of Mi-Wuk Village and Sierra Village, according to CAL Fire.

The prescribed burn is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 23rd, and Friday, May 24th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting. CAL Fire shared that additional prescribed burns within the project area are anticipated in the future, depending on fuel and weather conditions.