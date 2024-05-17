Update: Thousands Lost Power In Calaveras County

Calaveras Power Outages View Photo

Update at 10:15 am: The nearly 5,000 customers who lost power this morning in Calaveras County have been restored. PG&E has not released a cause of the earlier outage. It stretched from Angels Camp, over to Murphys, and into Sheep Ranch.

Original story posted at 9:10: Angels Camp, CA — There are two power outages impacting customers around Angels Camp, Murphys, and Sheep Ranch.

PG&E says the first outage, in the greater Angels Camp area, is impacting 2,929 customers, and the second near Murphys and Sheep Ranch, is impacting 2033 customers.

What caused the outages is not immediately clear, but they both started at around 7:30 am. PG&E reports that repairs are being made and full restoration is anticipated by 11 am.