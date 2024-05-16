BB Gun Recovered From Student At Sonora High

Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA — The police department responded to Sonora High School on Thursday after a student brought a BB gun to campus.

Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfrey notes that the situation was reported by other students to school administrators, who immediately contacted the PD. An investigation was quickly conducted and the BB gun was recovered. No information was released related to the student involved, but the district stresses that bringing a weapon to campus is a violation of the Weapons at School Act which carries severe punishment for students in violation.

Superintendent Pelfrey stresses that no students were harmed in the incident and commends those who contacted administrators. The district notes that it is collaborating closely with law enforcement to ensure the continued safety of students and staff.

Families are encouraged to talk to students about the importance of following school policies and the consequences of bringing weapons to school.

California law prohibits the possession of weapons on school grounds, including things like BB guns, daggers, folding knives with a lockable blade, knives with blades 2.5 inches or longer, pellet guns, razors with unguarded blades, stun guns, and tasers.