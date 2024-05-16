Clear
81.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Get Rid Of Green Waste For Free In Tuolumne County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County Government

Tuolumne County Government

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — As residents continue to work on their yards or maintain defensible space, the cost of green waste disposal can add up.

Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District, in cooperation with WISE WOODWORKS, is offering residents four days to get rid of the waste, starting in May and running through June. The free green waste drop-off days are listed below:

  • Saturday, May 18th
  • Thursday, May 23rd
  • Saturday, June 15th
  • Thursday, June 20th

The free drop-off locations are:

  1. Wise Woodworks, Inc (Plainview), Hwy 108/Plainview Drive, Open 8-4 Tuesday-Saturday
  2. Wise Woodworks, Inc (Eagle Ridge), 18629 Eagle Ridge Drive, Open 8-4 Monday-Saturday

ACCEPTABLE GREEN WASTE:

  • Clean Vegetation
  • Lawn Trimmings
  • Garden Waste
  • Small Trees/Brush/Limbs
  • Pine Needles/Cones
  • Wood Chips Bark
  • Woody Material

UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS

  • Tree Stumps
  • Food/Pet Waste
  • Garbage/ Refuse
  • Business Green Waste
  • Non-Vegetative Material
  • Contractor Green Waste

Commercial haulers or businesses are not allowed to participate in the free green waste removal deal. Proof of residency is required, which can be a driver’s license or utility bill. For more information, contact Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District at 209-533-5693 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 