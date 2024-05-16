Get Rid Of Green Waste For Free In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — As residents continue to work on their yards or maintain defensible space, the cost of green waste disposal can add up.

Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District, in cooperation with WISE WOODWORKS, is offering residents four days to get rid of the waste, starting in May and running through June. The free green waste drop-off days are listed below:

Saturday, May 18th

Thursday, May 23rd

Saturday, June 15th

Thursday, June 20th

The free drop-off locations are:

Wise Woodworks, Inc (Plainview), Hwy 108/Plainview Drive, Open 8-4 Tuesday-Saturday Wise Woodworks, Inc (Eagle Ridge), 18629 Eagle Ridge Drive, Open 8-4 Monday-Saturday

ACCEPTABLE GREEN WASTE:

Clean Vegetation

Lawn Trimmings

Garden Waste

Small Trees/Brush/Limbs

Pine Needles/Cones

Wood Chips Bark

Woody Material

UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS

Tree Stumps

Food/Pet Waste

Garbage/ Refuse

Business Green Waste

Non-Vegetative Material

Contractor Green Waste

Commercial haulers or businesses are not allowed to participate in the free green waste removal deal. Proof of residency is required, which can be a driver’s license or utility bill. For more information, contact Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District at 209-533-5693 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.