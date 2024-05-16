Get Rid Of Green Waste For Free In Tuolumne County
Tuolumne County Government
Sonora, CA — As residents continue to work on their yards or maintain defensible space, the cost of green waste disposal can add up.
Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District, in cooperation with WISE WOODWORKS, is offering residents four days to get rid of the waste, starting in May and running through June. The free green waste drop-off days are listed below:
- Saturday, May 18th
- Thursday, May 23rd
- Saturday, June 15th
- Thursday, June 20th
The free drop-off locations are:
- Wise Woodworks, Inc (Plainview), Hwy 108/Plainview Drive, Open 8-4 Tuesday-Saturday
- Wise Woodworks, Inc (Eagle Ridge), 18629 Eagle Ridge Drive, Open 8-4 Monday-Saturday
ACCEPTABLE GREEN WASTE:
- Clean Vegetation
- Lawn Trimmings
- Garden Waste
- Small Trees/Brush/Limbs
- Pine Needles/Cones
- Wood Chips Bark
- Woody Material
UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS
- Tree Stumps
- Food/Pet Waste
- Garbage/ Refuse
- Business Green Waste
- Non-Vegetative Material
- Contractor Green Waste
Commercial haulers or businesses are not allowed to participate in the free green waste removal deal. Proof of residency is required, which can be a driver’s license or utility bill. For more information, contact Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District at 209-533-5693 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.