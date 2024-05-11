New Details Released On Highway 120 Three Vehicle Crash

HWY 120 three vehicle crash View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP is releasing the names of those involved in the Friday morning collision on Highway 120 in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County, where one person was flown from the scene.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Highway 49 intersection. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado detailed that 44-year-old Tambra Whitlow of Oakdale was driving a 2001 Subaru Outback eastbound on 120, near Moccasin Creek Road. At the same time, 32-year-old Kevin Schmierer of Stockton was driving a 2024 Kenworth big rig westbound. 40-year-old Song Chen of Sacramento was traveling behind the big rig in a 2016 Toyota Tundra.

“Whitlow allowed her vehicle to travel over the double yellow line and struck the left side of the big rig. After crashing into the big rig, Whitlow’s vehicle crashed into the Tundra,” disclosed Machado.

Whitlow sustained major injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center for treatment. Chen sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, and Schmierer was uninjured. Machado added that alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.