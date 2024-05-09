Calaveras County Hit-And-Run Injures Father And Daughter

Motorcycle crash on HWY 26 in Calaveras County View Photos

Rancho Calaveras, CA – A hit-and-run crash on Highway 26 in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County last night left a father and daughter injured.

The collision happened on the highway at the intersection of Olive Orchard Road and Garner Place. 22-year-old Colton Buckholz of Valley Springs, in a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was stopped at the intersection on Garner Place, waiting to cross the highway. At the same time, 37-year-old Mark Daugherty and his 13-year-old daughter, Hallie, were riding a 2004 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle westbound on the highway.

“Buckholz failed to yield the right of way and pulled onto the highway in front of the motorcycle,” stated CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler. He continued, “Daugherty was unable to avoid a collision, and the front of the Jeep hit the left side of the bike, causing it to smash into a ranch gate off the roadway, ejecting both riders. The Jeep stopped in the roadway briefly, then fled the scene on Olive Orchard Road.”

The force of the impact ripped the Jeep’s front bumper off, leaving the license plate intact. The plate revealed the Jeep owner’s name, and with assistance from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department, they contacted Buckholz, who returned to the scene.

The father suffered major injuries and was flown to a Modesto hospital. The daughter was taken by ground ambulance to San Joaquin General and treated for moderate injuries.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and charges of hit-and-run with injuries are being considered. No further details are available at this time,” advised Butzler, who added, “The CHP reminds everyone that if you are involved in any traffic collision, you are required by law to make contact with the other involved party or contact the appropriate law enforcement agency immediately.”