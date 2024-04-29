Tuolumne County To Test Emergency Sirens

Twain Harte fire station sirens on roof View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens going off in Tuolumne County on Tuesday morning.

Tuolumne County has installed five new outdoor audible alert sirens in Groveland, Tuolumne, Twain Harte, Cold Springs, and Strawberry. They will be used in the event of a wildfire that requires the community’s immediate attention.

The sirens will be activated at 11 am on Tuesday. The Office of Emergency Services is curious about how far they will be heard, so all county residents are encouraged to participate in a survey afterward by clicking here.

It is only a drill.

OES notes that next month, on May 14, there will be a test of the Everbridge Emergency Alert notification system that goes to cell phones, emails, and landlines.