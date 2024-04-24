Historic Preservation Commission To Review Former Courthouse Plans

Tuolumne County Courthouse View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County is looking to remodel and utilize the former historic Yaney Courthouse building, along with a smaller courthouse facility on Washington Street.

Both were vacated in 2021 when the new Courthouse opened on Justice Center Drive. The historic courthouse, built in 1898, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981.

26 years later, in 2007, the designation was amended to include the entire Courthouse Square.

The county hired a firm to design an overhaul of the building so that it can be repurposed for use by the County Administration, County Counsel, and Board of Supervisors. Included, is using the main courtroom space as a new Board of Supervisors meeting room. Funding for construction has not been identified and the project is only in the planning phase.

Members of the Historic Preservation Review Commission have recently raised concerns about the pace of the planning and would like to see more opportunities for comments from the commission and community.

At the next commission meeting, Monday, May 6, at 4 pm, there will be a review of the project, including the building analysis, elevator project, and planned overall remodel. In addition, there will be an update on the Washington Street courthouse renovation project.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the Board of Supervisors meeting room at 2 South Green Street.