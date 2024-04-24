Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Salutes Volunteers

Volunteers with the Calaveras Sheriff's Office View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating National Volunteer Week and encouraging people to look into ways to give back to the community.

The sheriff’s office put out a statement, “We extend our deepest gratitude to the indispensable volunteers at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Your devotion and diligent efforts not only support our community—it truly inspires us all! A heartfelt thank you to each volunteer who contributes their time, from organizing community events to improving our daily operations. You are truly the cornerstone of our community.”

There are three main volunteer branches within the sheriff’s office. The first is the patrol unit which helps with traffic control and public safety at larger community events. The second is the Search and Rescue team which tackles everything from wilderness searches to disaster response. The third area is chaplains who offer support, guidance, and comfort during periods of difficulty.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone interested in volunteering to click on the main volunteer page or the Search and Rescue page.