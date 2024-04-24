A Missing Dog, A Roommate Dispute, A Cautionary ‘Tail’

Dog Doobie found by Calaveras County Sheriff's Deputy View Photo

A roommate dispute surrounding a missing dog ends in a cautionary tale in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

On Sunday, April 21st, 2024, deputies responded to a loud and angry dispute between housemates. Once on scene, deputies learned that one of the roommates was moving out, and it was discovered that his dog, Doobie, a beloved one-year-old Schnauzer, was reported missing.

The other roommate claimed they had taken the pooch to a local shelter, but deputies found out that was not true. Out of concern for the canine’s welfare, investigators sniffed out some new clues that revealed the roommate not moving out had hidden Doobie in an attempt to keep him from his rightful owner. However, sheriff’s officials did not specify exactly where the dog was found.

With the caper solved, Doobie was safely reunited with his owner. This concealment case has been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of resolving disputes amicably and ensuring the safety and well-being of all family members, pets included,” shared sheriff’s officials.