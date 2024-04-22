43rd Annual Old Mill Run Race Results

Old Mill Run Race Course Sign View Photo

Columbia, CA — Hundreds were in Columbia State Historic Park on Saturday morning for the Old Mill Run, which has been going strong since the late seventies.

Money from the event benefits the Tuolumne County Community Christmas Eve Dinner and the Wings Fund which helps local families with children needing medical care out of the county. The event kicked off with multiple kids’ runs held during the eight o’clock hour along Main Street in the state park, and the gun fired for the two-mile and 10-k events at 9 am.

For those looking for a leisurely pace, a fun walk traveled up to the old school house and back, while the two-mile and 10-k routes went along Parrotts Ferry Road and along several backroads near the Columbia Airport.

Numerous volunteers helped to put on the race and the Sonora Sunrise Rotary Club oversaw timing. 12-year-old Graham Hart was the top finisher in the two-mile run with a time of 15:55 and Steven Grolle was first overall in the 10-K with a time of 35:04.

Saturday marked the 43rd Old Mill Run. While it was started in 1978 there were a few years in which it was not held, a couple of the recent years were due to COVID.

The full results are below:

10-K Race

13 and under

Landon Wilson – 37:42 Jayden Dixon – 1:03:24 Zander Dumas – 1:07:20

Female 19-29

Cora Davies 42:12 Kayla French 55:24 Madison Pinckney 1:06:48

Male 19-29

Steven Grolle 35:04 Michael French 50:48 Joseph Accurso 51:30

Female 30-39

Erica Gorgas 45:00 Tiffany Phillips 56:28 Jaquelyn Lugg 59:48

Male 30-39

Tyler Bierrstrand 49:52 Jacob Baker 51:37 Sean Lathan 56:24

Female 40-49

Julie Baker 42:55 Erica Waelty 53:52 Leilani Tangitau 1:01:58

Male 40-49

Brian Forbes 37:43 Sasha Voigt 40:29 Darrick Shaw 45:38

Female 50-59

Kerrie Robison 59:08 Jennifer Moran 1:17:29

Male 50-59

Michael Puck 55:02

Female 60-69

Alana Forrest 1:06:45 Candace Wilson 1:09:05 Sandra Turgeon 1:10:48

Male 60-69

Ken Danz 52:53 Clyde Bolton Jr. 57:04 Steve Jones 1:39:43

Female 70 and over

Sharlet Gilbert 59:43 Gini Seibert 1:58:45

Male 70 and over

Dick Chimenti 1:02:21 Mark Petersen 1:05:44 Dennis Clancy 1:05:47

2 Mile Run

Overall Female

Holly Britton 21:41 Elizabeth Powell 22:47 Mackenzie Larson 22:48

Overall Male