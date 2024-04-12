Columbia Readies To Commemorate First Cinco De Mayo Celebration

Barbara Balen and Mercedes Guerrero Tune View Photo

Columbia, CA — A two-day event in Columbia next month will be held where the first documented Cinco De Mayo celebration took place in 1862.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the co-directors of the local Cinco De Mayo project, Barbara Balen and Mercedes Guerrero Tune.

2024 will mark the third year that an event will be held in Columbia State Park in recognition of the first Cinco De Mayo Celebration in recognition of the Mexican Army’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla.

Balen and Tune will talk about how this piece of Tuolumne County history was uncovered, detail some of the historical reporting, and explain why they feel the holiday is so strongly embraced in other communities across the United States.

Numerous state and regional groups are helping to support the May 4-5 event at Columbia State Park which will include live music, historical displays, folkloric dancing, mariachi, a food court, and various vendors.