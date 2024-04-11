Number One Killer Of Teens In America

CHP Distracted driving flyer View Photo

Sonora, CA – Distracted driving is a huge problem, and it can be especially deadly for teens.

Noting that even drivers in small mountain communities are not immune from being distracted while behind the wheel, the Sonora unit of the CHP added that statistics show it is the number one killer of teens in the nation. April is recognized as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a critical reminder that driving demands undivided attention due to its complex nature.

“Our law enforcement officers are dedicated to reducing distractions on the road by enforcing these laws diligently,” shared CHP officials.

Distracted driving killed 3,308 people in 2022, the most recent data available. Funding for this program is provided through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Traffic Safety Administration.

“Stay focused this April and avoid distracted driving,” advises the CHP. “Your safety and the safety of others on the road depend on it. Put your phone away, keep your eyes on the road, and arrive alive.”