Food For Thought To Support Children’s Success

Sonora, CA – Parents and guardians still have time to sign up for a complimentary dinner while gaining invaluable insights from local experts about topics impacting kids tomorrow night.

The 2024 Not My Kid dinner and speaker event is a way to empower both with the knowledge needed to support children’s well-being and success, as earlier reported in this blog. It will give them the skills to support their teen’s mental health, the ability to identify signs of more serious issues, and the resources for where to get help, as discussed here in a recent Mother Lode Views show. The free dinner event is Wednesday, April 10th, from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Sierra Bible Church at 15171 Tuolumne Road, near Standard Road in Sonora.

There will be five breakout sessions: drug awareness, youth mental health, internet safety, science of happiness, healthy relationships, and bullying prevention. Attendees can choose to take part in two sessions. The expert speakers will include:

Dr. Freeman, Tuolumne County Health Officer

Pam Orebaugh, Associate Clinical Social Worker

Darrell Slocum, CEO of Sonora Area Foundation

Alex Abarca, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Brian Thomas, Director of Innovation for Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools

Rob Egger, Director of Grant Programs at Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools

Bob White, Prevention Program/YES Partnership Director at ATCAA

Heather Albertson, School Site Therapist for Sonora Union High School District

For those needing child care, Kona Ice is providing it for free during the event for children aged 2–6. Kids in 7th grade and up are also welcome to join the event. The organizers advise that space is limited, so they ask that you RSVP to secure your spot by clicking here.