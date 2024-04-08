Clear
Rockfall Impacts Access To Yosemite Valley

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite, CA — A significant road closure is limiting access to Yosemite National Park.

The Big Oak Flat Road, an extension, of Highway 120, is closed from the Foresta Junction to the intersection of El Portal Road (extension of Highway 140) due to a rockfall.

Park crews are still assessing whether the rockfall is active. The National Park Service anticipates the closure to last until at least Tuesday evening, April 9. We will pass along more information when it becomes available.

