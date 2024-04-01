Stanislaus National Forest Officials Host Town Hall in Jamestown

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Jamestown, CA — In what is anticipated to be a regular quarterly event, the community is invited to a meeting for a general update about the forest and more. The Stanislaus National Forest Community Town Hall will be held this Wednesday, April 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Jamestown Community Hall located at 18250 Main Street, in Jamestown.

Scheduled for two hours, the first hour will be presentations by Forest Leadership around the SERAL project, the Wildfire Crisis Strategy Landscape as well as updates from all major forest program areas.

“At the heart of our National Forests is the public we serve,” said Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor, Jason Kuiken. “So its important that folks know what’s happening on the forest as well as my staff hearing people’s concerns and answer whatever questions we can.”

In addition to the formal presentation, the Forest’s traveling skins and skulls interpretative table will also be present, and a representative of the forest will be on hand to take questions and provide answers.

