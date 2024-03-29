Sheriff Vasquez To Recap Busy First Month And Detail Priorities

Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

Over the past month, there have been high-profile incidents like an officer-involved shooting in Groveland, and the sheriff’s office releasing details about some investigations over recent years regarding some bad actors in the department.

Sheriff Vasquez will weigh in on the various happenings and share his opinions.

In addition, he will talk about challenges on the horizon over the coming years, and detail his goals and priorities.

He will also dive into topics like school safety, fire preparedness, and a growing fentanyl crisis.

Vasquez was appointed by the board of supervisors on March 5, unanimously, to replace retired Sheriff Bill Pooley.