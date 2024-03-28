Parade To Impact Travel In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – Major League Baseball is not the only group celebrating opening day this week; fans will hear, “play ball” in Valley Springs as well, which will detour traffic.

Saturday, March 30, 2024, kicks off Foothills Little League baseball. The league is hosting the opening-day parade in Valley Springs from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. During the event, several roads in the area will be impacted, including Daphne Street, Pine Street and Sequoia Street.

Calaveras County Public Works officials ask drivers to observe all traffic control personnel and detour signage, or why not park and enjoy the festivities?

For details related to this event, contact Foothills Little League at 209-639-2450.