Meetings Focused On Short-Term Rentals

Short Term Rentals Meeting View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County is studying how short-term rentals impact things like housing availability, economic development, and neighborhood quality of life.

Short-term rentals are considered a house, or a portion of one, which is rented out for less than 30 days at a time. They are often marketed on platforms like AirBNB and Vrbo.

The Short-Term Rental Impact Study will consider data from a variety of sources, including residents, short-term rental owners, operators, and other business owners. Four meetings are scheduled throughout April and early May. The public is invited to attend and give input. The meetings are below:

• Twain Harte – April 8th, 5-6:30 pm at the Twain Harte Community Center

• Sonora – April 10th, 5-6:30 pm at the Board of Supervisors Conference Room

• Groveland – May 2nd, 5-6:30 pm at the Groveland Community Resilience Center

• Short Term Rentals Owners and Operators – April 24th, 5-6:30 pm at the Board of Supervisors

Conference Room