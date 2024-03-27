ATCAA Food Bank Distribution Change In Twain Harte

ATCAA Food Club Van View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Those planning on going to the ATCAA food bank in Twain Harte will find the event taking place at a different venue.

Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency, or ATCAA, wants to alert the public to a change in its food distribution next week. The ATCAA Food Bank Farmer’s Market food distribution is moving from the Twain Harte Community Center to Eproson Park. Food bank officials say the reason for the move is due to construction. The distribution day remains the first Wednesday of the month, with the switch coming on Wednesday, April 3rd. The times will remain the same from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Additionally, the food bank has gone mobile, as the Food Club Van is now rolling to bring food to seniors through its pop-up distributions in various areas. To learn more about the van sites or food bank, questions can be directed to ATCAA at (209) 928-3960 (ext. 101) or click here.