Sheriff Vasquez Announces Upcoming Town Hall Meetings

Sheriff David Vasquez Town Halls View Photo

Sonora, CA — New Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez has announced a series of Town Hall meetings to address any questions or concerns in the community.

Six events are planned throughout April and May throughout the county. All of the events will start at 5:30 pm.

The locations are below:

4/3 – Groveland Community Resilience Center

4/17 – Willow Springs Clubhouse

4/24 – Jamestown Community Hall

5/1 – Mother Lode Fairgrounds Manzanita Building

5/8 – Tuolumne Community Resilience Center

5/15 – Twain Harte Elementary

Sheriff Vasquez was appointed to the position on March 5 to complete the term of retired Sheriff Bill Pooley.

Also of note, Sheriff Vasquez will be the guest on this weekend’s upcoming Mother Lode Views.