Event Calls For Job Seekers

Columbia Job Fair View Photo

Columbia, CA — What is being referred to as the “largest job fair in the area,” will take place Friday afternoon at Columbia College.

The Community Job Fair is being put on in partnership with the college and Mother Lode Job Training. 70 employers will take part offering jobs in fields like healthcare, law enforcement, education, forestry, and administrative support. The event is for people looking for full-time, part-time, or seasonal work.

“We look forward to hosting this event every year,” says Courtney Sutton, Director of Outreach and Retention. “It is a great way to be a resource to our local community and connect people to opportunities.”

The organizers list some of the employers who will take part including California State Parks, MACT Healthboard, Sierra Mountain Construction, Calaveras County Office of Education, and Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort.

Parking will be available at no cost for attendees. The free event will take place on Friday, March 22, from 1-4 pm, at the Columbia College Oak Pavilion.