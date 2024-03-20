Calaveras Community Foundation: A New Board Member Brings New Insights

Paul Goldberg --CCF photo View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – Noting that his joining the Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) board fortifies its mission to uplift and empower the community, the board welcomes Paul Goldberg of Valley Springs as its newest member.

Goldberg, who has a diverse career in the food industry, currently works for Century 21. He and his wife, Stephanie, are the reality company’s marketing and sales team. Additionally, CCF officials say Goldberg has demonstrated his commitment to service by volunteering at CCF-sponsored blood drives for four years.

“The addition of Goldberg to the CCF board underscores the organization’s commitment to diversity, excellence, and community engagement. Goldberg’s expertise, passion, and dedication will help propel CCF forward as it continues to serve the organization’s ongoing efforts to improve the lives of Calaveras County residents,” touted CCF officials.

CCF, the only all-encompassing non-profit philanthropic organization in Calaveras County, relies on volunteer board members for its projects, grant programs, scholarships, and community service engagements.