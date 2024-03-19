April Utility Bills Reduced Due To Climate Program

Sonora, CA — Millions of Californians, when opening their next PG&E bill, will see a drop in the amount, as they will get an average of nearly $150 in credits on April’s bill.

California is set to provide $2.7 billion in utility bill credits through its Cap-and-Trade Program, which funds climate action. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that millions of Californians will receive an average of $146 in credits on their April gas and electric bills.

“Every year, California’s nation-leading climate laws deliver real climate action while giving you money back on your utility bills. This relief will support millions of California families,” stated Governor Newsom.

The California Climate Credit, which is automatically applied to Californians’ bills every April and October, directly results from the state’s nation-leading Cap-and-Trade climate program. Since 2014, California households have already received an average of $971 in combined automatic April and October climate credits on their utility bills, totaling more than $14 billion statewide.